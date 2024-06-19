Is the sun here to stay? Here's the weather forecast for Derry and Donegal for the next few days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People across Derry and Donegal were probably quite shocked to wake up on Wednesday morning and see a big yellow thing glowing in the sky.

Yes, that was the sun and while we might joke, it really hasn’t made much of an appearance so far this year, despite the fact we’re already more than halfway through June.

The sunny day and the higher temperatures are very welcome, but are they here to stay over the next few days? Well, yes and no.

The sun will be taking a bit of a back seat again, with a bit more cloud expected. But, the good news is that higher temperatures are being forecast for over the next few days. We might even be able to switch the heating off.

The Met Office is giving a cloudy day for Thursday, June 19 for Derry, with a balmy temperature of 18 degrees. Friday, June 20 unfortunately, will see some light rain, but temperatures will remain at 18 into Saturday and Sunday, which will also be cloudy.

Temperatures will jump to 21 degrees on Monday, June 24 and the Met Office said this day will be ‘cloudy changing to sunny by night-time’ and Tuesday, June 25 will be a very nice 22 degrees with ‘sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.’

Met Eireann is giving similar temperatures for Donegal, but is much more optimistic for next Tuesday, forecasting a lovely 24 degrees with ‘sun’ and a ‘clear sky’.

There are some big events happening over the next couple of weeks, with the Donegal Rally this weekend and the Foyle Maritime Festival from June 27 to 30, so some sun and high temperatures to accompany these would be brilliant.