'It’s a very regular occurrence:' Call for investment in South Inishowen water infrastructure after major burst

There has been a further call for water infrastructure works to be prioritised in South Inishowen following another burst earlier this week.

A burst on Tuesday left thousands of people ‘across huge swathes’ of South Inishowen with low water pressure and supply disruptions for almost 24 hours, including in parts of Buncrana and as far as Newtowncunningham, including Lisfannon, Fahan, Inch Island, Drumhaggart, Burt, Burnfoot, Bridgend and surrounding areas.

Cathaoirleach of Inishowen, Councillor Jack Murray, said people are ‘very angry and frustrated’.

He highlighted how thousands of people were impacted from Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon, including the elderly, the sick and ‘people trying to get their children out to school the next morning, with no water’.

"You’d understand if it happened once in a blue moon, but it’s not. It’s a very, very regular occurrence and it doesn’t happen in other parts of the country. People are rightly saying: ‘Why us? Why can’t we get the proper investment?”

Colr Murray called upon Uisce Éireann to invest in replacing the water infrastructure in South Inishowen.

“It might be costly and take a lot of work, but people deserve it.”

Following the burst, Uisce Éireann’s Paul Kilcoyne apologised to those impacted by the burst.

“We would like to apologise for the considerable inconvenience caused by this longer than expected outage’.

He thanked customers for their support while repair works were ongoing.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline which is on 1800 278 278. Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the Text Updates page.