‘It’s about time our voices were heard:' Campaign group set up to appeal for funding for Buncrana Leisure Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A campaign group has been set up to appeal the decision not to fund Buncrana Leisure Centre.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group is to come together following a packed public meeting held in Crana College on Tuesday night, during which it was said that Inishowen people ‘are not taking this decision lying down’.

The meeting, chaired by Councillor Jack Murray, heard from members of the public, who expressed numerous concerns and frustrations at the lack of a centre for Inishowen. They expressed anger that Inishowen is ‘once again being left behind,’ and many told how their children have to travel to Derry for swimming lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was outlined how swimming is not just a fun activity, but an essential, lifesaving skill and how other sports that the centre would provide would have a beneficial impact on the mental and physical health of both children and adults.

A section of the large crowd pictured at the public meeting.

A statement was also read from the centre’s committee outlining the large amount of work it has undertaken over the past 20 years, to both keep the previous centre open and also explore avenues for the construction of a new facility.

Minister for Agriculture and the Marine, Deputy Charlie McConalogue outlined how the leisure centre application was listed as priority number two by Donegal County Council, behind the application for the The Letterkenny Regional Sports and Activity Hub at Atlantic Technology University.

The decision to award funding also took into consideration input from sporting bodies such as Swim Ireland, the FAI and the GAA. Of the three swimming pool applications to the fund, Buncrana Leisure Centre was ranked third.

Those in attendance included the Buncrana Leisure Centre committee, current and former school principals, representatives from various sporting and community bodies across Inishowen, Minister McConalogue, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, Senator Nikki Bradley and Donegal County Colrs Terry Crossan, Joy Beard and Fionan Bradley.

Buncrana Leisure Centre was closed in 2015.

A number of representatives in education and sport also joined Colr Murray at the top table, including Dáire Ó Néill, Deputy Principal of Colaiste Chineal Eoghain; Kealan Mallon, Inishowen Rubgy Club; Kevin Cooley, Principal of Crana College; Dermot O’Donnell, Cockhill Celtic; Mark McLaughlin, Buncrana Hearts and Paul McGonagle, Buncrana GAA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colr Murray said he had been in contact with the department, who told him that if any of those granted funding in the recent announcement are unable to avail of it by December, it will be reallocated.

Minister McConalogue said there must be an emphasis put on seeking more monies for the fund for the applications that were unsuccessful.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said that when the allocations and priorities were being made, Inishowen should have been given ‘special treatment’ due to the trauma its people have endured with the flooding of 2017 and the defective blocks crisis.

It was also outlined how the application to the fund to regenerate the Shore Front, which has been mooted as another potential funding avenue for the centre, will not be submitted for another 18 months. If granted, it could then be another two years after this that works begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal Cooley told those gathered that he had spoken with students in five classes in Crana College in the previous days.

Of those groups, 77% were involved in a sporting activity. Of that number, 40% of them travel to Derry to access facilities that are not available in Buncrana or Inishowen. Principal Cooley said all the students were aware that the funding had not been granted and 100% of them agreed it needed to be.

80% of those surveyed were aware of the mental health benefits of sport and recreation.

"This facility is for our young people, but also for adults as well. In Inishowen, in particular, people need headspace. They need some sort of a release and sports and recreation is the way of dealing with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have an opportunity that cannot be missed. If funding is not given for the Leisure Centre now, God knows when it will be.”

Mark McLaughlin outlined how 40,000 people and 30 schools in Inishowen are being left without a swimming pool and leisure centre. He added that the large numbers in attendance at the meeting ‘shows the support of the community for this’.

"We are sometimes forgotten in Inishowen and it’s about time our voices were heard.”

Keelan Mallon expressed his concerns that Buncrana is a seaside town and Inishowen is a peninsula but children are not being taught ‘one of the most important skills and how to survive in the water’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul McGonagle said he felt ‘disgusted’ that the application was turned down for funding. He spoke of how the Gaelscoil, Colaiste Chineal Eoghain and Crana College have been waiting on a new school for over 20 years.

“For whatever reason, we seem to get nothing here."

Chairperson of the Leisure Centre committee, Rosina McLaughlin said while everyone was delighted that the ATU was granted funding for their project, questions needed to be answered as to why they were prioritised over Buncrana.

She added how she has asked the executive of the council to lodge an appeal to the funding decision.

Minister McConalogue thanked the committee for their work over the years and at the moment. He said he was ‘absolutely determined’ to get funding for the project, which is ‘essential for Buncrana and Inishowen’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he, too, has to take his children to Derry for swimming and that it’s ‘unacceptable’ that Inishowen does not have its own swimming pool.

Min McConalogue said he had worked ‘very hard’ to get the swimming pool application across the line, but it was ‘not possible on this occasion to get both (Donegal) projects funded.”

He added how the ATU project was rated ‘very strongly’ by national governing bodies.

Min McConalogue said the Inishowen project ‘stands up strongly and we now have to get it on the reserve list and get additional money to move the project forward’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That has to be the objective and to move as quickly as we can.”

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said that, before the meeting, he had been canvassing in Elm Park, which had been devastated by flooding in 2017. The houses there are now impacted by defective blocks.

He outlined how thousands of estates and homes in Inishowen had also been impacted by defective blocks and the peninsula has experienced a ‘humanitarian disaster’.

“We are a deeply traumatised community. We need special treatment.”

He highlighted how the community came together previously when it was stated that no funding was available to restore Swan Park. This community effort led to that decision being reversed.

Dep MacLochlainn said the community needs to ‘unite together’ and ‘there needs to be an urgent review of this decision’.

"We cannot accept any longer that we do not have a leisure centre in our community. We cannot skip another generation of our community that cannot learn to swim. We need to make a plan.

"Lets unite together, politically and as a community, with renewed determination to get out leisure centre, seek a review and an appeal and an acknowledgement that we cannot take anymore.”

Min McConalOgue said he did not ‘think anyone in the Department of Sport disputes the quality of this project’.

"The challenge is the scoring and it’s hard to appeal that because it was ranked as number two. The objective has to be to get additional funds to get this done. I know from talking to the Department of Sport that this is a very strong project and I’ll work to secure that.”

Colr Murray proposed forming a campaign group and to also seek a meeting with the Department of Sport. This was agreed and a large number of people came forward to join the group.

A petition, which calls for the immediate release of funding from the Department of Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media so that construction can be begin as soon as possible, has also been set up. It can be signed here.