‘It’s about time our voices were heard:' Campaign group set up to appeal for funding for Buncrana Leisure Centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The group is to come together following a packed public meeting held in Crana College on Tuesday night, during which it was said that Inishowen people ‘are not taking this decision lying down’.
The meeting, chaired by Councillor Jack Murray, heard from members of the public, who expressed numerous concerns and frustrations at the lack of a centre for Inishowen. They expressed anger that Inishowen is ‘once again being left behind,’ and many told how their children have to travel to Derry for swimming lessons.
It was outlined how swimming is not just a fun activity, but an essential, lifesaving skill and how other sports that the centre would provide would have a beneficial impact on the mental and physical health of both children and adults.
A statement was also read from the centre’s committee outlining the large amount of work it has undertaken over the past 20 years, to both keep the previous centre open and also explore avenues for the construction of a new facility.
Minister for Agriculture and the Marine, Deputy Charlie McConalogue outlined how the leisure centre application was listed as priority number two by Donegal County Council, behind the application for the The Letterkenny Regional Sports and Activity Hub at Atlantic Technology University.
The decision to award funding also took into consideration input from sporting bodies such as Swim Ireland, the FAI and the GAA. Of the three swimming pool applications to the fund, Buncrana Leisure Centre was ranked third.
Those in attendance included the Buncrana Leisure Centre committee, current and former school principals, representatives from various sporting and community bodies across Inishowen, Minister McConalogue, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, Senator Nikki Bradley and Donegal County Colrs Terry Crossan, Joy Beard and Fionan Bradley.
A number of representatives in education and sport also joined Colr Murray at the top table, including Dáire Ó Néill, Deputy Principal of Colaiste Chineal Eoghain; Kealan Mallon, Inishowen Rubgy Club; Kevin Cooley, Principal of Crana College; Dermot O’Donnell, Cockhill Celtic; Mark McLaughlin, Buncrana Hearts and Paul McGonagle, Buncrana GAA.
Colr Murray said he had been in contact with the department, who told him that if any of those granted funding in the recent announcement are unable to avail of it by December, it will be reallocated.
Minister McConalogue said there must be an emphasis put on seeking more monies for the fund for the applications that were unsuccessful.
Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said that when the allocations and priorities were being made, Inishowen should have been given ‘special treatment’ due to the trauma its people have endured with the flooding of 2017 and the defective blocks crisis.
It was also outlined how the application to the fund to regenerate the Shore Front, which has been mooted as another potential funding avenue for the centre, will not be submitted for another 18 months. If granted, it could then be another two years after this that works begin.
Principal Cooley told those gathered that he had spoken with students in five classes in Crana College in the previous days.
Of those groups, 77% were involved in a sporting activity. Of that number, 40% of them travel to Derry to access facilities that are not available in Buncrana or Inishowen. Principal Cooley said all the students were aware that the funding had not been granted and 100% of them agreed it needed to be.
80% of those surveyed were aware of the mental health benefits of sport and recreation.
"This facility is for our young people, but also for adults as well. In Inishowen, in particular, people need headspace. They need some sort of a release and sports and recreation is the way of dealing with it.
"We have an opportunity that cannot be missed. If funding is not given for the Leisure Centre now, God knows when it will be.”
Mark McLaughlin outlined how 40,000 people and 30 schools in Inishowen are being left without a swimming pool and leisure centre. He added that the large numbers in attendance at the meeting ‘shows the support of the community for this’.
"We are sometimes forgotten in Inishowen and it’s about time our voices were heard.”
Keelan Mallon expressed his concerns that Buncrana is a seaside town and Inishowen is a peninsula but children are not being taught ‘one of the most important skills and how to survive in the water’.
Paul McGonagle said he felt ‘disgusted’ that the application was turned down for funding. He spoke of how the Gaelscoil, Colaiste Chineal Eoghain and Crana College have been waiting on a new school for over 20 years.
“For whatever reason, we seem to get nothing here."
Chairperson of the Leisure Centre committee, Rosina McLaughlin said while everyone was delighted that the ATU was granted funding for their project, questions needed to be answered as to why they were prioritised over Buncrana.
She added how she has asked the executive of the council to lodge an appeal to the funding decision.
Minister McConalogue thanked the committee for their work over the years and at the moment. He said he was ‘absolutely determined’ to get funding for the project, which is ‘essential for Buncrana and Inishowen’.
He said he, too, has to take his children to Derry for swimming and that it’s ‘unacceptable’ that Inishowen does not have its own swimming pool.
Min McConalogue said he had worked ‘very hard’ to get the swimming pool application across the line, but it was ‘not possible on this occasion to get both (Donegal) projects funded.”
He added how the ATU project was rated ‘very strongly’ by national governing bodies.
Min McConalogue said the Inishowen project ‘stands up strongly and we now have to get it on the reserve list and get additional money to move the project forward’.
"That has to be the objective and to move as quickly as we can.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.