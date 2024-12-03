John O’Dowd says NI Water still trying to secure site for Coshquin pumping station

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 16:48 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 16:48 BST
John O’Dowd says NI Water is continuing in its efforts to secure a site for a new pumping station necessary for progress on the 2,500 home Cashel development in Derry.

Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy asked the Minister for Infrastructure whether the Coshquin Wastewater Treatment Works upgrades, required to connect 2,500 homes in the Cashel development had a confirmed site and planning permission.

Mr. O’Dowd replied that the management of public wastewater infrastructure was an operational matter for NI Water, however, he had sought information from NI Water about the matter.

“NI Water has not secured a site for a new wastewater pumping station at Coshquin and therefore, does not have planning permission to upgrade the wastewater treatment works.

The Cashel, the massive Braidwater scheme on the Buncrana Road, will involve an investment £450m and the construction of 2,500 new homes.placeholder image
“The Coshquin Wastewater Treatment Works cannot be upgraded until a site has been identified and secured, and then must go through the planning process.

“Therefore, the Cashel housing development cannot progress until a site has been identified and planning permission granted. NI Water have been in negotiations with a landowner for its preferred site since August 2023.

“As these negotiations have been unsuccessful, NI Water is also investigating alternative sites,” said Mr. O’Dowd in response to a Written Assembly Question.

NI Water previously estimated that it will cost £15m to upgrade the Coshquin pumping station.

Of 19,000 properties across the North unable to proceed without NI Water investment and upgrades - 5,300 are in Derry & Strabane, including The Cashel, the massive Braidwater scheme on the Buncrana Road that will involve an investment £450m and the construction of 2,500 new homes.

Derry developer Braidwater calls for review of sewer funding as it emerges 5,300 new homes held up

