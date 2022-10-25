‘Journal’ reader Aaron Nixon snaps incredible shot of eclipse in Derry
‘Journal’ reader Aaron Nixon managed to capture an incredible photograph of the sun being partially obscured by the moon during the partial eclipse on Tuesday morning.
By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Aaron took the photograph (pictured) at 10.55am on Tuesday in the Carnhill area of the city at exactly the time astronomers predicted there would be maximum effect.
Thanks to Aaron who kindly got in touch to sure his work.