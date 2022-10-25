News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

‘Journal’ reader Aaron Nixon snaps incredible shot of eclipse in Derry

‘Journal’ reader Aaron Nixon managed to capture an incredible photograph of the sun being partially obscured by the moon during the partial eclipse on Tuesday morning.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Aaron took the photograph (pictured) at 10.55am on Tuesday in the Carnhill area of the city at exactly the time astronomers predicted there would be maximum effect.

Thanks to Aaron who kindly got in touch to sure his work.

Read More
Solar eclipse visible all over Ireland from 10am to 12pm depending on weather
Aaron Nixon's incredible photo of the eclipse.
Derry