An injured buzzard which was rescued from Derry’s Brooke Park thanks to the speedy intervention of local wildlife lovers on St Stephen’s Day has been released from the same spot.

The Buzzard found with a broken leg and emaciated on December 26 and after months of being nursed back to health by Dooletter Wildlife Rescue they shared a video as it “got to go home” on Thursday last.

Dooletter staff said the male bird “wasn’t going to hang around once the door of the cage was opened”.

They thanked local woman Jean Parker, who came across the injured bird and rang to get help for him, and her neighbour who helped to secure him. The team also thanked Sam and Tanisha who collected him that day and took him back to be released last week, and Kieran and the staff at Corry & O’Hare Vets who repaired his broken leg.

The magnificent bird of prey was spotted hunkered down in bushes at the bottom of Brooke Park on Boxing Day.

Jean, who walks with her border collie in the park every morning, explained at the time that one fellow dog walker saw it being mobbed by crows which flew off when he approached. They quickly realised that the buzzard was unable to fly.

“I couldn’t see how it could survive without some human assistance. I hoped that even on Boxing Day I could find a wildlife rescue to tell me what to do. I couldn’t face the idea of it fighting for its life against a dog, cat or fox while unable to fly.

"I searched on the internet until I found Dooletter Wildlife Rescue (DWR). I rang and was given advice. Basically I had to capture it as soon as possible using a towel and put it on a box.

"Meanwhile she would contact a volunteer in Strabane to see if they could look after it,” Jean explains.

Having contacted DWR Jean decided she could use some assistance.

Jean managed to get in touch with Nóra Crockett (aged 6) and her father JJ, who were soon on the scene. Nóra’s brother Séamus (3) and mammy Claire provided back-up support at home.

"JJ came with his daughter and a deeper box and I supplied a large towel. We walked to the park. Hurrah it was still in the same place - looking wet and miserable.

"If it had gone into the bushes we may not have been able to capture it. JJ threw the towel gently over it and scooped it up and put it in the box.

"As we walked back we couldn’t believe how light the box was for such a big bird. We then placed it in the boot of my car. Within thirty minutes an experienced volunteer came from Strabane and transferred it to a cat crate in her boot,” Jean explained.

After an operation at the vets, the next day he was transported to the DWR centre in Enniskillen where his 10-week recovery took place.

Dooletter Wildlife Rescue in Boho, is dedicated to helping ‘all wildlife and where possible bring them back to full health’. For more info visit: https://dooletterwildliferescue.org/

Buzzards (Irish name: clamhán; scientific name: buteo buteo) were once hunted to extinction in Ireland but following a come back in Co. Antrim in 1933 they have rapidly expanded across the country from the North.