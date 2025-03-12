Lane closures to facilitate sewer flood drainage works on Derry's Foyle Road

NI Water will commence another phase of sewer works next week in the Coshowen area of Foyle Road, with off-peak lane closures to facilitate the initial section of the improvements.

The work is part of ongoing investment in the city to strengthen the wastewater network and help reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding.

The work will see the relining of the Culmore Trunk Sewer between Foyle Road and Queen’s Quay using underground techniques from existing manholes. Apart from the first section in the Coshowen area, which involves upgrading the sewer adjacent to residential areas, the work will be undertaken at night to minimise traffic disruption.

Speaking about the first section of work, NI Water Senior Project Manager, Robert McLean said: “Our contractor GRAHAM will commence this programme of improvements on Foyle Road adjacent to and within Coshowen. To carry out the work as safely as possible, a localised lane closure will be in place on Foyle Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm daily.

Flooding during heavy rainfall several years ago along Foyle Road.

“Following the Easter holidays, relining works will take place from manholes on a section of the Culmore Trunk Sewer that is routed through the grass area adjacent to Coshowen. Again, one lane of Foyle Road will be closed in this area during off-peak times to accommodate the machinery to carry out the work. Pedestrian management may also be required in certain areas.

“Overall, the work in the Coshowen area of Foyle Road is expected to be completed within 10 weeks. We assure the public that the off-peak daily lane closure on Foyle Road will be kept as short as possible around each working area, however commuters may need to allow extra time for their journeys. Every effort will be made to complete the work as quickly as possible. Any bus stops within a lane closure area will be moved temporarily to an accessible location nearby.

“As our contractor progresses towards Queen’s Quay, the relining works will be undertaken at night from existing manholes within private lands. No additional traffic management will be required for these sections.

“NI Water and our project team from ARUP and GRAHAM would like to thank local businesses, residents, landowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we undertake these essential improvement works which will provide a more resilient wastewater network and help to reduce the likelihood of sewer collapses, bursts and out-of-sewer flooding in these areas of Derry/Londonderry.

“An additional storm separation project to provide increased capacity in the wastewater network is planned to get underway in the vicinity of Greenhaw Road/ Culmore Road in early April. Information on this project and the associated required traffic management will be publicised in advance of works commencing.”