Lane of Foyle Road in Derry to be closed from July to October to facilitate essential water works
NI Water said a Water Improvement Scheme will get underway in the Foyle Road area on July 22 for approximately 11 weeks.
The work will involve pipelaying along the Foyle/Letterkenny Road (A40), from the east entrance of Coshowen, proceeding 500 metres along the Foyle Road to the junction with Lone Moor Road.
A lane closure will be in place for the duration of the scheme and work will be completed in sections to keep disruption to a minimum. Signage and traffic management will be in place throughout the route with local access maintained at all times.
NI Water said the investment is good news for customers in the local area.
The company said the key improvement scheme will improve water services for customers, including the security of the local water supply.
Notifications will be issued as the works progress to keep local residents and business owners informed of key dates.
In a statement NI Water said: “The project team appreciates the co-operation of the wider public in ensuring that children do not play in or around any site or machinery.
"Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.
“NI Water and our contractor Farrans Glanua would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and cooperation and we will do everything possible to minimise disruption wherever possible.”
