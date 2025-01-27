Letter to the Editor: Open letter to Derry & Strabane Council from UU Magee neighbours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Open letter to Derry & Strabane Council from UU Magee neighbours

You report, in your on-line edition dated January 14, 2025, that Councillor Jackson (Sinn Féin) expressed alarm at the approval of a high number of HMOs for ‘one particular geographic area’, including Glenview Street, Argyle Terrace, Hawthorn Terrace, Strand Road, with two each approved for Nassau Street and Rosemount Avenue.

The ‘one particular geographic area’ is the neighbourhood of UU Magee.

The councillor’s alarm echoes the lived experience of UU Magee’s neighbours. The people signed below, and many others, are concerned and alarmed at the unwanted consequences for our streets, driving them further in the direction of a sacrifice zone. Some streets are not here, because they already have only transient occupiers.

Magee College

We openly address the Council.

Council will be carefully considering all current planning applications following the Local Development Plan (LDP) Strategy adoption. We propose that councillors and officials act immediately:

- apply an immediate cap of 10% HMOs on streets neighbouring UU Magee, then fasten it in place longterm in May. This to apply to all current and future HMO applications. It will mean that many streets in the area can have no more HMOs, as they are already above the 10% mark.

- institute a specific Planning and Building Regulations inspection action on all multiple occupancy re-fits in the area, whether they be Airbnbs, guest houses, bail houses or HMOs to find and shut down the ones that are flaunting the regulations

The alarm of the Councillor can be faced by these actions. The unwanted consequences of the UU Magee expansion for the neighbours of the campus can be somewhat addressed.

Act now!

Dave Duggan, Northland Avenue

Kathleen Feeney, Nicholson Terrace

Lynne Page, Argyle Terrace

Helen McLaughlin, Nicholson Square

Evangelia Kasmetli, Grafton Street

Úna Ó Somacháin, De Burgh Terrace.

Julieann Campbell, Stewarts Terrace

Diane Traynor, Northland Avenue

Pat Hannaway, Edenmore Street

Dave Beasley, de Burgh Terrace

Roisin Beasley, de Burgh Terrace

Eimear McDaid, Grafton Street

Dan Doherty, de Burgh Terrace

Lilian Deery, Nicholson Square

Natasha Watson, de Burgh Terrace

Colm Davis, Grafton Street

Dorothy Campbell, Academy Road

Jo Noble, De Burgh Terrace

John Campbell, Academy Road

Paul O’Connor, De Burgh Terrace

Stella O’Donnell, Grafton Street

Donna Corcoran, Mount Street

Angela Agnew, de Burgh Terrace

Jim Doherty, Nicholson Square

Ciaran Ó Somacháin, de Burgh Terrace

Paul Wade, Northland Crescent

Laura Jamison, de Burgh Terrace

Gráinne Ketelaar, De Moleyn Park

Megan McKeever, de Burgh Terrace

Tom Agnew, de Burgh Terrace

Eugene Lyttle, de Burgh Terrace

Brighdin Lyttle, de Burgh Terrace

Sharon Kelly, Nicholson Terrace

Cathyann Keaveney, Nicholson Square

Rosemary Harkin, Lower Nassau Street

Gary Cunningham, Nicholson Square

Marie Dunne, de Burgh Terrace

Shannon Corcoran, Mount street

John Corcoran, Mount Street

Martin McDevitt, Grafton Street

Lauren McDevitt Grafton Street

Lauren McFadden, Park Avenue

Aaron Miller, Park Avenue

Coilean Black, Grafton Street

Ciaran Kelly, Nicholson Terrace

⁠Laura Davis, Grafton Street

Caolán Davis, Grafton Street

Olive Love, Rosemount Gardens

Stephen McDaid, Grafton Street

Aileen Lynch, Claremont Street

Cyril Maguire, de Burgh Terrace

Mary Maguire, de Burgh Terrace

Michael Cunningham, de Burgh Terrace

Anne Cunningham, de Burgh Terrace

Laura Pozo Rodriquez, de Burgh Terrace

Annie O’ Hagan, Stewart’s Terrace

Jimmy O’ Hagan, Stewart’s Terrace