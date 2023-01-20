Logue to bring motion calling for action at flooding hotspots in Bogside, Brandywell and Creggan

Councillor Patricia Logue

Councillor Logue said: “We welcome efforts to develop flood alleviation proposals for Ballycolman, Eglinton and Drumahoe.

“But there are still several locations across our council area which are repeatedly flooded during times of bad weather.”

She is seeking action at hotspots in the Moor area.

Her motion refers to flooding at Foyle Road, Coshowen, Old City Court/Close, Lecky Road, Anne Street, Bluebell Hill Gardens, Glenowen and Creggan Country Park.

“My motion is calling on the Department for Infrastructure to work with the relevant agencies to find similar solutions to the issue of recurrent flooding at Foyle Road, areas of the Brandywell and at Glenowen and Creggan country park.