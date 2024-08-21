Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is ‘widespread concern’ in Buncrana over a mystery loud, banging noise that has been keeping residents awake at night and startling animals.

Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray said he has been ‘inundated’ with messages and calls from residents about the noise, the cause of which has not yet been identified.

"It’s causing widespread concern. I’ve been inundated with messages from people, including parents whose young babies are wakening up in the middle of the night due to the noise and many also about dogs who are getting startled and barking and then wakening everyone in the street.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colr Murray said while the source of the noise, which has been ongoing through the night, hasn’t yet been confirmed, it is suspected that it may be due to a ‘crow banger,’ a device used to deter birds from affecting crops or grain storage areas.

Residents of Buncrana are being kept awake at night.

Colr Murray has raised the issue with Donegal County Council’s Environment section and the council itself has has asked that anyone using crow bangers to keep birds from their land is mindful of the impact they can have on neighbours.

They have reminded those who use crow bangers that they are not to be used near residential buildings between sunset and sunrise and bales or barriers must be used to screen from houses.

The council said that electronic bird scarers, ‘which use distress and danger calls along with harassment sounds of predator birds are a better alternative causing the birds to relocate to a safer location.’