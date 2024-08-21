'Loud banging noise' keeping Buncrana residents awake at night
Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray said he has been ‘inundated’ with messages and calls from residents about the noise, the cause of which has not yet been identified.
"It’s causing widespread concern. I’ve been inundated with messages from people, including parents whose young babies are wakening up in the middle of the night due to the noise and many also about dogs who are getting startled and barking and then wakening everyone in the street.”
Colr Murray said while the source of the noise, which has been ongoing through the night, hasn’t yet been confirmed, it is suspected that it may be due to a ‘crow banger,’ a device used to deter birds from affecting crops or grain storage areas.
Colr Murray has raised the issue with Donegal County Council’s Environment section and the council itself has has asked that anyone using crow bangers to keep birds from their land is mindful of the impact they can have on neighbours.
They have reminded those who use crow bangers that they are not to be used near residential buildings between sunset and sunrise and bales or barriers must be used to screen from houses.
The council said that electronic bird scarers, ‘which use distress and danger calls along with harassment sounds of predator birds are a better alternative causing the birds to relocate to a safer location.’
