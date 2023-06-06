News you can trust since 1772
Lough Swilly RNLI urges motorists to be 'mindful' when parking at Ned's Point and Buncrana Pier

Lough Swilly RNLI has urged motorists to be ‘mindful’ when parking at both Ned’s Point and Buncrana Pier, as a delayed launch could prove ‘fatal.’
By Laura Glenn
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST

In a post on the Lough Swilly RNLI Facebook page, a Lough Swilly RNLI spokesperson said both areas need to be kept clear.

They also asked that anyone launching a small craft at Ned’s Point do so in a ‘timely manner’.

“Folks, can you be mindful when parking at both Ned's Point and Buncrana Pier. We appreciate with the good weather that we have many new visitors to the area.

Lough Swilly RNLI has urged motorists to be 'mindful' when parking at Ned's Point and Buncrana Pier.Lough Swilly RNLI has urged motorists to be 'mindful' when parking at Ned's Point and Buncrana Pier.
“The parking area for crew at both locations needs to be kept clear, as does the slipway at Ned's. If you're launching a small craft at Ned's, please do so in a timely manner and store your trailer accordingly. It must not be left on the slipway.

This is a busy time of year for the volunteer crew, and a delayed launch could prove fatal.

