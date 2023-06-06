Lough Swilly RNLI urges motorists to be 'mindful' when parking at Ned's Point and Buncrana Pier

In a post on the Lough Swilly RNLI Facebook page, a Lough Swilly RNLI spokesperson said both areas need to be kept clear.

They also asked that anyone launching a small craft at Ned’s Point do so in a ‘timely manner’.

“Folks, can you be mindful when parking at both Ned's Point and Buncrana Pier. We appreciate with the good weather that we have many new visitors to the area.

“The parking area for crew at both locations needs to be kept clear, as does the slipway at Ned's. If you're launching a small craft at Ned's, please do so in a timely manner and store your trailer accordingly. It must not be left on the slipway.