Lovely Derry beats Belfast to be named ‘22 top City in Bloom

Derry was today named as the 2022 winner of the winner of the large town/ city cetogry, with Belfast coming in second and Lsburn third.

The city over recent years have received widespread praise and a host of accolades for its greenscaping and flower arrangements across the city centre, in parks, along walkways and at roundabouts.

Ther was also success for the County Derry town of Coleraine which has been named as winner in the Small City category, ahead of Ballymena and Larne.

Derry has been named NI's top City in Bloom 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Budding community gardeners from across Northern Ireland were commended for their hard work and dedication as all the results were announced for this year’s Translink Ulster in Bloom.

In an event hosted at Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon, the popular horticultural competition celebrated the fantastic work of green-fingered gardening enthusiasts and officially recognised the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.

Speaking at the results event, Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow said: “The annual Translink Ulster in Bloom competition is a wonderful demonstration of community spirit and highlights the fantastic work and dedication of volunteers who take exceptional pride in their local areas, big and small. Each worthy winner is a shining example of the true Ulster in Bloom ethos, which brings together knowledge, skill and most importantly enthusiasm, to create beautiful spaces and improve their local environment for everyone to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beautiful Brooke Park in bloom in Derry.

“On behalf of NILGA, congratulations to everyone and thank you for your ongoing support and enthusiasm.”