Ms. Mullan headed down under following the completion of her Level 3 Beauty Therapy course and worked with some of the world’s largest beauty companies, such as L’Oréal.

The Castlerock native has worked in cities like Sydney and Melbourne but has now returned home. She highlighted how the skills she developed while at NWRC helped her in her career abroad.

“The skills I learned while in college in Limavady were so important to my success. At NWRC, I participated in Worldskills where I was placed first in Northern Ireland and won the BEA UK Vocational student of the year in Manchester. I won the Eve Taylor Student of the Year and also studied Fashion and Photographic make-up.”

Nuala Mullan, now works at the Galgorm and is a former student of Beauty Therapy at NWRC Limavady.

Ms. Mullan said nobody expected her to take the path she did but urged young people not to be pressured into university.

“I had already completed a night class at NWRC and I knew I’d be back. People were surprised when they heard I wasn’t going to uni, but I decided I was going to train in the career I loved. I think the schools should give more information about further education colleges because there are so many career paths available,” she added.

Ms. Mullan finished off with a few words encouraging students in the course to follow their dreams.

“I feel lucky to be doing the career I love, and I would say to anyone in my position who is thinking about a career in beauty – don’t feel pressured to go to uni. I have a lot of friends who went to uni and they are not working in the subjects that they studied.

“There’s a stigma around working in Beauty Therapy, but it is a brilliant career, to me it is not just a job, it’s a dream career.”

