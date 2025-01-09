Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that a £166,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Windyhill Road will commence this Friday, January 10.

The resurfacing scheme on the Coleraine route will extend along the Windyhill Road from close to the roundabout at Greenhall Highway to Drumaquill Road junction.

Minister O’Dowd said: “This is a substantial investment for the Coleraine area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users."

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the scheme there will be a road closure from Greenhall Highway to Drumaquill Road.

This will be operational continuously from Friday January 10, until Friday, January 24.

Signed diversionary routes will be in place via: B201 Windyhill Road - A2 Windyhill Road - A37 Broad Road - A37 Dunhill Road - A29 Dunhill Road - B0201 Greenhall Highway and vice versa.

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, while measures have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday 24 January 2025, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.TrafficwatchNI.com