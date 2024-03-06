Major new developments including 72 homes, offices and multi-storey car park green-lit for Derry's Ebrington site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One application allows for the provision of four mixed use buildings including Grade A Commercial offices, a multi-storey car park with wrap around buildings and two mixed use buildings comprising 32 residential units on the area currently occupied by a surface level visitor carpark and toilet block near the main entrance to the site.

A new public square will also be created, including public realm works and associated site access and landscaping works.

The second application will provide for two residential blocks containing 40 apartments adjacent to Limavady Roads and also a mixed-use creative industries/office building. Works on site will include the demolition of an existing building on the site and new landscaping, public realm and car parking.

An artist's impression of how some of the new developments will look.

The committee welcomed both major applications, which is the latest phase in the regeneration of the site which has already undergone a major transformation over the past ten years.

Commenting on today’s decision, Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Sean Mooney, said it was a significant step in the wider regeneration of the Ebrington Site. “I am delighted to see these plans come before the committee today. This work will entirely transform the upper area of the site, and complement the extensive work that has already been carried out on the main Ebrington Square and surrounding buildings.

“Just this weekend we saw the official launch of the latest business to take up residence as Stitch and Weave opened its doors, adding to the impressive array of businesses now based at Ebrington. And it closely follows the confirmation of the final Letters of Offer for the DNA (Derry~Londonderry on the North Atlantic) Museum.

