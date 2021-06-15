Major proposals for future outdoor recreation in Clooney area of Derry Waterside

The plans aim to improve community green infrastructure and connectivity in the area and include enhanced greenway and sports facility provision as well as a new community park.

In 2018 Council endorsed the vision laid out in the Clooney Masterplan, which is supported by the Department for Communities (DfC), and since then has initiated formal negotiations with the Education Authority to secure its greenspace lands at the former Ebrington PS site.

Council has also set aside funds through the Capital Review Group to purchase these lands and to cover design development costs for a new greenway expansion to build on the success of the Clooney Greenway.

The public are being asked to have their say on the Clooney masterplan.

Council's Green Infrastructure team have been working closely at the request of DfC with relevant stakeholders to help identify priorities for the area. Officers prepared an in-house concept plan based on the evidence gathered which was presented to the participating organisations and the wider stakeholder list.

The masterplan has since been presented to cross-departmental senior officers, Elected Members, and stakeholder organisations on April 21st, where the plan was endorsed with minor amendments.

At a recent meeting of Council's Environment and Regeneration Committee, Members were informed that the next stage in the process involves wider resident engagement and in light of Covid19 restrictions this will be done through an online process. Residents are now being asked to contribute their views on the masterplan over a period of eight weeks before a report is brought back to Committee for consideration.

Welcoming the opening of the consultation, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: "I am keen to hear the local community's views on the regeneration proposals contained within the Clooney Masterplan.

"My Department's lands are an integral part of the area covered by the Masterplan and the responses received will assist us in the co-design process to ensure that the community benefits fully from any future redevelopment. Therefore, I encourage all local stakeholders to feedback their views and comments to Council during the consultation period."