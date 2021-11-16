Mallon: Push to give Derry first zero-emission bus fleet in Ireland and Britain a statement of climate intent
Transport minister Nichola Mallon says a £30m investment in funding to ensure Derry is the first city in Ireland or Britain with a zero-emission bus fleet by 2023 is a statement of her intent in tackling climate change.
She made the comments in the Stormont Assembly.
"I have made a significant investment in a zero-emission and low-emission fleet for our public transport network. There has been £74 million invested to provide 145 zero- and low-emission vehicles.
"Members will also know that I have recently announced additional funding of £30 million to ensure that Derry is the first city in these islands to have a zero-emission urban bus fleet by 2023. That is another demonstration of how we are putting our money where our mouth is to advance the climate action agenda," she stated.