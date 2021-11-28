Mayor holds civic reception to mark 25 years of Derry charity Children in Crossfire

Children in Crossfire is a local charity founded by Richard Moore in 1996.

The charity focuses on helping children affected by poverty across the world and would work with schools across Ireland to raise awareness of the ongoing issue.

Mayor Graham Warke said that it was “a great honour to host a Mayor’s reception” for the charity to mark their anniversary and admired the work Richard Moore has done.

Mayor Graham Warke presents a gift to Richard Moore, founder of Children in Crossfire, at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of Children in Crossfire, held in the Guildhall. Included is Marcus O'Neill, chairperson, Children in Crossfire. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

“It’s been a long journey for them since the incredible Richard Moore first set up the charity in 1996 and they continue to do brilliant work.

“Children in Crossfire is driven by ensuring that every child reaches their full potential, and they have raised millions of pounds to support children across the world,” said the mayor.

“I want to congratulate the whole team on their work to date, and wish them all the best for the next 25 years and beyond,” the mayor ended with.