Conducted by PhD researcher Oisin Keenan under the supervision of Dr Karen Kirby, alongside experts from the Schools of Psychology, Geography and Environmental Sciences, and the Ulster University Business School, the study surveyed 393 adults living in defective concrete homes across Ireland.

The findings highlight a severely high prevalence of mental health conditions among people affected by Ireland’s defective concrete crisis, with rates of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, complex post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal ideation comparable to those seen in disaster-stricken and displaced populations.

Key findings include:

Severe depression: 30.4% of participants which is nearly three times higher than the Irish general population (11.5%).

Severe anxiety: 26.2% of participants which is nearly four times higher than the Irish general population (7.1%).

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: 4.9% of participants, which is twice as high as the Irish general population (2.4%).

Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder: 15.5% of participants, which is twice as high as the Irish general population (8.8%).

Suicidal ideation: 35.5% of participants (more than a third) of those surveyed reported suicidal ideation/thoughts, which emerged after their properties were suspected to be affected by defective concrete.

The study found that mental health outcomes among affected individuals are similar, and in some cases even worse, than those reported following natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods, or among refugee populations.

Finally, the study found that ‘safety fears’ were significant predictors of severe depression, complex post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal ideation, while ‘displacement and relocation’ predicted severe anxiety

PhD researcher, Oisin Keenan, said:

“This study is significant because we now have the first clear and robust scientific evidence from a representative sample that shows the profound level of distress that families are living with. It is clear that more needs to be done by the Irish government to provide mental health support and ensure the defective concrete grant scheme will allow families to free themselves from the primary causes of their distress.

“Given the severity of the crisis, we, as researchers, are calling for immediate, targeted mental health interventions for affected individuals, including families, elderly residents, and vulnerable populations.”

Chief Investigator, Chair of Supervisors and Senior Lecturer from the School of Psychology, Dr Karen Kirby, stated:

“The sheer scale of these figures is deeply concerning. Living in defective homes has created chronic fear and uncertainty, which significantly increases mental health risks, particularly for those displaced or financially trapped.

“Those living in potentially dangerous properties are experiencing prolonged safety fears, which become chronic over time. This chronic toxic stress is exacerbated by barriers moving forward on the government grant scheme. This helps explain the notable higher prevalence of mental health issues, including the higher rates of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (a more chronic form of distress), not to mention feelings of hopelessness, as people feel defeated and trapped in an unending, distressing situation, and explains the highly recorded prevalence of suicidal thoughts in this sample of people.

“The findings also underscore the urgent need for immediate mental health support.

“Without intervention, many individuals will continue to experience worsening mental health, potentially leading to tragic outcomes.

“The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the government’s grant scheme and the delays in financial assistance only exacerbate distress.

"It is imperative that these systems operate efficiently to prevent further psychological harm.”

1 . Defective concrete - image courtesy of Paul Dunlop.jpg A home impacted by defective blocks. Photo: DCB Photo Sales