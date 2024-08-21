Minimal disruption to Derry and Strabane council services over August Bank Holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council have outlined plans for services over the upcoming August Bank Holiday weekend and confirmed there will be ‘minimal disruption’.

The majority of council services will ‘operate as normal,’ the council confirmed.

The council outlined that bins collection services and Recycling Centres will ‘operate as normal ‘ and all Council owned cemeteries will open as normal.

Visitor Services including The Tower Museum and The Guildhall, along with the Alley Theatre and Visitor Information Centre in Strabane, will all be open as normal. All Leisure Centres within the Council will also be open as normal on Monday.

The Foyle Arena.

The Council offices, Strand Road, Derry and Derry Road, Strabane, will both be closed to the public on Monday, August 26 and will reopen as normal on Tuesday morning, August 27.

Both the Derry and Strabane Registry Offices will be closed on Monday, August 26 and will reopen on Tuesday, August 27.