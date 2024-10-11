Moville and Rathmullan among 16 towns discharging raw sewage, issues remain at Buncrana

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Moville and Rathmullan were among sixteen towns and villages discharging raw sewage in mid-2024, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said.

Moville was also among ten large towns and cities where wastewater treatment did not meet European Union standards set to protect the environment.

Sewerage improvements works are required at Buncrana, meanwhile, to address bathing water issues caused by the intermittent discharge of untreated raw sewage in 2023.

The details of the local water quality issues are contained in the EPA’s Urban Wastewater Treatment report for 2023.

An 'advice not to swim' notice in Buncrana.

The report has highlighted progress in wastewater treatment, including a 45 per cent reduction in the number of towns and villages discharging raw sewage, since the start of 2023 in the 26 counties.

However, it warns that wastewater treatment at many areas is not good enough to prevent wastewater discharges from impacting the quality of rivers, estuaries, lakes and coastal waters.

The EPA points out that Moville was among only ten areas that did not meet the mandatory treatment and effluent quality standards under the EU’s Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive in 2023. Moville ‘failed the secondary treatment standards’ under the directive.

In mid-2024 Moville, Rathmullan, Ramelton and Falcarragh were among sixteen towns discharging raw sewage daily because their public sewers were not connected to treatment plants.

The shorefront at Moville

Improvements are scheduled at Moville and Falcarragh in 2030 and at Rathmullan and Ramelton in 2025.

According to the EPA 97 per cent of Ireland’s bathing waters met or exceeded the minimum required quality standards in 2023.

But wastewater was a key pressure on bathing water quality in some areas, including Inishowen.

Rathmullan

"The collecting systems (sewers and pump stations) that convey sewage to treatment plants at Ringsend and Balbriggan, Co. Dublin and Buncrana, Co. Donegal require improvements to address intermittent discharges of untreated sewage which contributed to poor bathing water quality classifications at three beaches in 2023.

"When a bathing water is classified as poor it means there is a risk of periodic pollution, which could make people sick.

"Uisce Éireann is upgrading the collecting systems at Balbriggan and Buncrana to reduce the risk of sewage overflows and protect bathing waters but is still in the process of identifying the scope of works needed on the Ringsend collecting system,” the report states.

There was progress in connecting a number of Donegal towns to treatment plants between 2023 and 2024.

These were Coolatee near Lifford, Kerrykeel, Burtonport and Kilcar.

The EPA has told Uisce Éireann to expedite ‘overdue assessments’ of the impacts of wastewater discharges’ on 23 designated shellfish waters and implement any improvements needed to mitigate impacts identified during the assessments.

These include Lough Swilly, Sheephaven and McSwyne’s Bay at Dunkineely.

Elsewhere the EPA says improvement measures are required at 34 priority areas to prevent wastewater discharges from harming rivers, estuaries, lakes and coastal waters. Among the priority areas are Burnfoot and Bridgend but ‘Uisce Éireann has not scheduled upgrade works until at least 2029 or has provided no clear timeline for the work’.

Kilmacrennan and Milford were also among the 34 areas and ‘improvement works are ongoing or due to start in 2024 or 2025’.

Upgrades are either complete or underway at seven of the 34 areas but the EPA states: “The pace at which Uisce Éireann is progressing works at the final 27 areas is far too slow.

"Uisce Éireann has been aware since 2017 of the importance of improving treatment at these areas but is still considering its options on how to do this.

"Excessive delays in designing the improvements needed and then delivering them are prolonging risks to water quality in local rivers, estuaries, lakes and coastal waters.

“Due to the slow progress addressing significant pollution pressures, the EPA prosecuted Uisce Éireann in 2023 for failing to treat wastewater properly at five priority areas. These are Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry, Dunleer, Co. Louth, Kilmacrennan, Co. Donegal, Mullagh, Co. Cavan and Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary.”

Launching the report, Dr Tom Ryan, EPA Director said: “Investment has resulted in stopping raw sewage discharges during the past year from 13 towns and villages that were priority areas highlighted by the EPA.

"This demonstrates that such investment protects our environment and benefits our local communities. The much-needed upgrade of Ireland’s largest treatment plant at Ringsend in Dublin, treating over 40 per cent of all national wastewaters, is now well advanced, and this is to be welcomed.

"However, wastewater discharges continue to be a significant pressure on water quality in many of our rivers, estuaries, lakes and coastal waters.

"Without an ambitious and sustained investment programme to build out our wastewater treatment infrastructure it could take over two decades to achieve the required standards to protect the environment.

“At an operational level, Uisce Éireann’s slow progress in designing and delivering the solutions needed at the waters most affected by wastewater discharges are prolonging impacts on water quality. Uisce Éireann must prioritise the prompt delivery of these essential works.”

Referring to the breaches of the EU directive the EPA said wastewater discharge licences issued by the EPA to Uisce Éireann may specify more stringent standards than those in the Directive when such standards are necessary to prevent and reduce pollution of waters.

Over half of licensed treatment plants discharge wastewater that does not always meet these licence standards.

Noel Byrne, EPA Programme Manager, said: “Wastewater discharge licences issued by the EPA set out the treatment standards needed to prevent pollution by wastewater discharges and protect our rivers and coastal waters.

"It is unacceptable that over half of licensed treatment plants do not always meet these standards, with issues ranging from short term breaches of treatment standards up to continuous discharges of raw sewage.

"The short term breaches should be resolved through effective management and maintenance of equipment. Uisce Éireann must address infrastructural deficits at the priority areas highlighted by the EPA during its 2025 to 2029 investment cycle. This will help deliver significant environmental benefits and protect water quality.”