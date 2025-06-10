Muir: Remediation of Mobuoy dump closest to A6 may be prioritised but it will depend on cost

Andrew Muir has said remediation of the section of the Mobuoy dump closest to the Drumahoe to Caw section of the A6 may be considered for prioritisation but it will depend on cost.

The Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said his department will be engaging with the Department for Infrastructure as part of the consultation on remediation options for the Faughanside superdump.

Part of the route for phase 2 of the northernmost section of the A6 upgrade runs alongside the illegal dump site on the Mobuoy Road.

Mr. Muir said consideration may be given to prioritising the section of the dump closest to the A6 route as part of the remediation consultation, however, costs will have to be taken into account.

Environment minister Andrew Muir

“Essentially, as part of the consultation responses, consideration could be given to prioritising the remediation of the area close to where the A6 is meant to run.

"It is important that that is considered in the consultation in the time ahead. I understand the concerns around phase 2 of the A6 and its importance for the north-west. That is why we are considering that as part of the consultation,” said the minister.

As part of the consultation, Mr. Muir said, the Department for Infrastructure will have an opportunity to engage on the remediation of the Mobuoy site.

"As outlined, phase 2 of the A6 Derry to Dungiven dual carriageway project extends from Drumahoe to the A2 Caw roundabout. Part of the works will encroach on the Mobuoy site,” he said.

The minister said his officials were working with DfI colleagues to ensure ‘an integrated approach so that the projects are coordinated and can progress efficiently’.

But he said progress on the A6 depends on a remediation strategy for Mobuoy.

“The start of the consultation is an important moment. I am very keen that we run through the consultation over 16 weeks and bring the responses back.

“We will then have to consider the way forward. I am getting the communication very clearly that the Mobuoy site should not hold up phase 2 of the A6 project.

"When it comes to prioritisation, however, we will have to consider where that fits and the costs associated with it. I get the importance of the A6 project to the north-west,” said the minister.