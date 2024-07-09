Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The HSE has confirmed a new planning application for works at Buncrana Community Hospital will be submitted in the coming weeks after an application for an extension of the previous permission was refused.

The HSE had made an application to Donegal County Council to extend the appropriate period regarding the former planning application, for which permission was granted on May, 29, 2019.

This extension of this previous permission for the works - which included six, one bed wards – was refused by Donegal County Council last month, as the development had not commenced ‘before expiration of the appropriate period sought to be extended,’ as required by the Planning and Development Act and that ‘substantial works has not been carried out pursuant to that permission,’ also required by the Act.

The council said that, ‘it is considered that to extend the appropriate period would be contrary to Section 42(1)(a)(i) of the Planning and Development Act, 2000 (as amended) and would thereby be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.’

Following the refusal, the HSE told the Journal that its Design Team ‘will be submitting a full planning application in the coming weeks’.

They added that, ‘subject to this planning application being approved, there will be no effect on the planned timescales’.