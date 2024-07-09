New application for Buncrana Community Hospital works after permission extension refused
The HSE had made an application to Donegal County Council to extend the appropriate period regarding the former planning application, for which permission was granted on May, 29, 2019.
This extension of this previous permission for the works - which included six, one bed wards – was refused by Donegal County Council last month, as the development had not commenced ‘before expiration of the appropriate period sought to be extended,’ as required by the Planning and Development Act and that ‘substantial works has not been carried out pursuant to that permission,’ also required by the Act.
The council said that, ‘it is considered that to extend the appropriate period would be contrary to Section 42(1)(a)(i) of the Planning and Development Act, 2000 (as amended) and would thereby be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.’
Following the refusal, the HSE told the Journal that its Design Team ‘will be submitting a full planning application in the coming weeks’.
They added that, ‘subject to this planning application being approved, there will be no effect on the planned timescales’.
Permission had been granted for a single storey extension housing six, one bed wards and a waiting area; a single storey extension providing a visitors room, regarding the existing ramp and installing new glazing; modifying the existing single storey waiting area, blocking up two windows and providing one, full height window with adjacent new WC, a new single storey canopy, two new windows and double door to form an ambulance entry, a new single storey canopy to the existing day hospital entrance, forming a larger opening to the existing day room and inserting two new windows and one double door; the enlargement of the existing single storey store with one new window and door; the redesignation of the single storey smoking room as a new day room with existing windows omitted and replaced with one double door and two windows, the reuse of existing single storey ward/consulting room as staff changing areas; internal minor refurbishments; new 60,000 litre single storey fire-fighting water storage tank and associated landscape and site development works.
