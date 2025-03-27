New Creggan mural dedicated to film-maker Vinny Cunningham and Derry City F.C. fans

Relatives of Vinny Cunningham at the new mural on Central Drive.

Féile Derry has commissioned a new mural on Central Drive, celebrating the community’s love for Derry City FC through fan anthem ‘Teenage Kicks’, while also honouring Creggan resident Vinny Cunningham, who passed away recently.

The mural, which runs from Central Drive to the corner of Fanad Drive, was painted by talented Derry street-art collective Peaball, with the help of children from Holy Child’s Primary School.

A spokesperson from Féile Derry said: “Féile Derry is really pleased to be unveiling this amazing new mural on Central Drive in Creggan with the words ‘Teenage Dreams so Hard to Beat’ – which celebrates the community’s passion for Derry City FC through fan anthem ‘Teenage Kicks’ by The Undertones.

“The football club is at the heart of this city, and this mural is a recognition of something that unites us all – the love of sport, music and art.

Late Derry film-maker Vinny Cunningham.

“It is also fitting that this mural recognises Vinny Cunningham, who has been a great friend and supporter to Féile, making a significant and positive contribution to the community over many years.

“Féile had the great privilege of working with Vinny on several projects, and his contributions are still felt today, particularly through his help with our films and his role in visually telling the community’s story.

“A special thanks to the talented Derry street-art collective Peaball for their work on this magnificent piece of art with the help of the talented children from Holy Child Primary School.

“This is a continuation of Féile’s ‘Graffiti on the Walls’ initiative which has already seen the many spaces and walls across the area brought to life. This mural is another special addition to Central Drive.”

Donal O'Doherty, artist at Peaball, believes the mural is an example of how street art can be a powerful way of positively recognising people’s contributions to the community. He commented:

"Peaball was absolutely delighted to work on this project with Féile Derry, and it is especially fitting that we are helping to celebrate the life of local legend Vinny Cunningham.

"This is what community art is all about – recognising people's significant contributions to society through vibrant, colourful displays at the heart of the community.

"It was particularly great to see the schools involved in this project, and we hope this will be a way of passing on Vinny's legacy to the next generation."

Vinny Cunningham was remembered as a ‘gentleman’, a talented film-maker and photographer, and a man above all whose life was ‘a testament to the transformative power of love and kindness’, as he was laid to rest back in February.

In his funeral homily at St Mary’s Church in Creggan, Fr. Daniel McFaul, described Mr. Cunningham as “a gentleman in every sense of the word”.

“A true gentleman, his kindness, generosity, humility and wisdom were the thread woven into the fabric of his life,” said the Creggan Parish Priest

"Working with the BBC, ITV and many private companies here in Derry, Vinny had an eye for capturing the world's beauty and telling stories that mattered, stories that gave ordinary people a voice. But beyond his professional achievements, and there were many, it was the quiet strength of his character that left the deepest impact on those he met.”