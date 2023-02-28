New Glenview Community Centre moves closer to fruition with submission of planning application

The Glenview Community Centre, located in the Creggan Burn Park, will include a multi-purpose hall, youth wing, outdoor children's play area, and kitchen and car parking, if approved, according to planning documents published by Derry City and Strabane District Council this week.

The new centre will be located on vacant land to the south of the Glen Road in the north eastern corner of the Creggan Burn Park.

Site plans show the new building will be constructed close to Cedar Street.

The proposed site of the new community centre.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council application is for ‘a proposed new single-storey Community Centre building comprising a multi-purpose hall, youth facilities, administration accommodation and ancillary accommodation’.

It states that ‘site works will include new vehicular access onto Glen Road, car parking, play area, cycle storage, fencing and associated landscaping works’.

The submission is the latest step towards developing a new home for the Glen Development Initiative.

An illustration of how the new centre will look.

