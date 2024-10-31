New homes breathe life into listed Georgian building in Derry’s historic Pump Street

A listed, Georgian building in Derry’s commercial heart and next to St. Columb’s Cathedral is being turned into four new homes.

Located in the majestic Georgian terrace at Pump Street, the four-storey townhouse which used to have a stable and a store to the rear has been converted from existing offices into four residential apartments and will soon welcome new residents to enjoy the environs.

Eddie Doherty, Housing Executive Area Manager, West said: “Pump Street dates from the 1600s, but these buildings were built over 200 years later – their listing reflects their character as they retain the simplicity of style and proportion akin to Georgian architecture.”

The name Pump Street was first used in c1630 with a reference to the town pump which was situated within the city walls, between Ferryquay and London Street.

For much of their history doctors who practiced from these houses included, McCloskey, Browne, Cavanagh and Cosgrove.

The street in general was also a popular haunt for dentists, nuns, newspapers, lady tailors and coroners.

Other residents and leaseholders of Number 26 included Mrs Beatty (1832), the Court of Chancery (1856), Ms. Lindsay (1850s), Thomas Lindsay, Londonderry’s Coroner (1864 – 1913), the local merchant firm of J. & J. Cooke (1871 – 1970s), Rev. David H. Chillingworth, curate at St. Columb’s Cathedral (1918) and Mr. Patrick McGrellis (1936).

It was also included in the Historic City Conservation Area in 1977 and was subsequently listed in 1979.

The property was purchased by the Housing Executive in 1989 and converted into four self-contained apartments which were used by the Housing Executive as temporary accommodation until 2009.

In 2010 the building underwent an internal renovation which included the installation of new floors and was rented as office premises to First Housing Aid and Support Service and then Women’s Aid until 2017 when it became void.

Eddie adds: “With its rich history Pump Street remains one of the most popular and vibrant streets of our city, filled with salons, shops and offices. It’s great to bring modern, city centre living through social homes to the location.

“When completed these apartments will provide four stunning modern, city centre housing units that will improve the overall aesthetics of our commercial centre and, above all, provide homes for people who need them.

“It is always a privilege to be involved in the regeneration of this wonderful historic city with its underground web of tunnels, world famous city walls and endless bank of famous faces past and present.

“We’ve partnered with JPM Contracts for the first time and extensive work has included the demolition and removal of external escape staircase, damp proofing, windows and roof replacements, remedial repairs and the installation of brand new bathrooms and kitchens.

“As the building is listed, all work was carried out with sensitivity and care.

“We aim to complete the project by late 2025, at a cost of £655,000 – so it’s a significant investment and a major local economic boost – and my hope is this building is now future proofed for the next 200 years.”

For more information, visit our website at nihe.gov.uk.