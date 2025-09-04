New lighting and widening greenway upgrade out The Line in Derry approved

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee have approved a programme of works to improve from greenway stretch from Craigavon Bridge out The Line towards the city limits.

Committee members granted full planning permission for the programme of improvements for the greenway area along the Foyle Valley Railway.

The plans include the installation of 50 new six metre high LED lighting columns and the resurfacing of the existing public footpath “for the benefit of the many runners, walkers and cyclists who regularly use the area”.

The improvements will mean the area is more accessible, with the new lighting improving visibility in the evenings and opening the greenway up to more users.

New lighting and resurfacing form part of the project.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor John Boyle, welcomed the improvements, saying: “The Greenway ‘Out the Line’ as it’s known, is one of the most popular and scenic routes for local people, and these improvements will make a huge difference for visitors. Additional lighting will open up and rejuvenate the area and mean more people can use the greenway in the evenings.

“We are extremely lucky to have such an extensive greenway network promoting active travel and providing numerous other health benefits, which will also see a boost from this programme of work.”

The greenway follows the route of the former Derry-Portadown Great Northern Railway line out towards the border, and the six-metre high columns with LED lights, will be interspersed at 30m distances fronting both the River Foyle and the northern boundary.

The existing landscaping within the site boundaries will be retained and will aid integration and provide natural screening. The existing greenway path will be resurfaced and extended to be three metre wide in sections making it even more accessible for users. Further alterations such as replacement railings on sections of the river wall and on the pedestrian feature bridge are also proposed, as is the resurfacing of the existing drainage channel along the river wall.

The planning documents state that this project will create “a safer, more attractive, and universally accessible route that strengthens the connection between the riverfront and the City Centre.

"In particular, the works will enhance the quality of the public realm along this section of the greenway, providing improved lighting, surfacing, and wayfinding that encourage walking, cycling, and leisure activity during both daytime and evening hours.”