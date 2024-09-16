New skatepark progression welcomed but must not become 'den', warn Derry & Strabane reps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have said council must ensure that a planned skate park in Strabane does not become a “den” for anti-social behaviour.

At the September meeting of the council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee, Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, updated members on the proposed park at lands near Melvin Sports Complex in the town, following a public consultation.

Members were reminded that £20,000 in funding was previously approved to progress with further design development, and progression to this next step was endorsed at the meeting.

Ms Phillips noted that, of the over 100 people who attended the consultation at Melvin Sports Complex in August, the vast majority were in support of the project and were eager to support the park.

Derry & Strabane skaters will soon have their own skate park. (File picture)

However, a small number of residents had some concerns on the suitability of the site due to incidents of anti-social behaviour and concerns over the opening and closing of the play park.

Sinn Féin Councillor Brian Harte said the consultation gave residents and interested parties a chance to “voice their views and concerns in relation to the skate park”.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said there has been a desire for the park for a considerable time and the plans had been the subject of widespread consultation.

“So moving to design seems the next logical step,” he added.

“And presumably there will be a consultation with anticipated users as to the type of topography that will be put in.”

Independent councillor Jason Barr welcomed the results of the consultation, but warned council to take concerns around anti-social behaviour on board.

“Those that live in Strabane know that the Water Wall that runs alongside us is renowned for anti -social behaviour,” he warned. “So it's very important that we make sure that this [park] is used for what it’s meant for and is not going to be a den for those to gather and cause a nuisance.”

He added: “I'll take this opportunity to congratulate Liam Cannon, who is the forefront of this project and skateboarded from Sion Mills to Ballymena this past weekend.

"It took him two days and the reason he did it was because the closest skate park is Ballymena, so it’s important that we have a skate park within this council area and we’re glad that it's going to be in Strabane.

"We hope it's a success, so roll on the planning application.”

