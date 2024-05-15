Officials and contractor in discussions about signing off on A6 road project
Mr. O’Dowd said he could not go into any further details because of commercial sensitivities.
SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan asked the minister about Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald’s recent allocation of £85.6 million for the A6 and Belfast transport hub announced in Budget 2024-25.
Mr. Durkan asked how much of that would be spent on the A6 and how exactly it would be spent.
"Negotiations are continuing between my officials and the contractor. As you will know, the A6 completion works opened this time last year. There are ongoing discussions between my officials and the contractor about signing off on that contract — the final payment.
"That is obviously a significant, commercially sensitive engagement that I cannot go into in any further detail,” replied Mr. O’Dowd.
Work is continuing to try to resolve issues around the final section of the A6 between Drumahoe and Caw, which has been hampered by the Mobuoy dump site.
"We are also looking at how we move forward with the next phase of the A6, and the Member will be aware of the Mobuoy dump site.
"We are engaging with the Environment Agency and others to ensure that whatever successful conclusion comes from that takes into account the needs of my Department in moving the project forward,” Mr. O’Dowd declared during questions in the Stormont Assembly.
