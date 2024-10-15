Officials to complete review of Nixon's Corner traffic calming measures imminently

By Kevin Mullan
Published 15th Oct 2024, 15:08 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 15:09 BST
Officials from the Department for Infrastructure are set to complete a review of traffic calming measures at the Braehead Road at Nixon’s Corner.

Roads minister John O’Dowd said the review will inform decisions on any further speed restriction measures at the hamlet close to the Donegal border at Killea.

Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin asked Mr. O’Dowd to detail the planned timeline for the completion of an ongoing traffic assessment at the border settlement.

"I can confirm that officials in my department will complete a review of the effectiveness of the existing traffic calming measures on the Braehead Road at Nixon’s Corner in the coming weeks.

Nixon's CornerNixon's Corner
“The review will inform any decision to introduce further interventions to encourage vehicles to drive at a more appropriate speed in this residential area,” the minister replied.

More generally he said all road users had a responsibility to behave more safely in order to try to reduce road death and injury.

"One of the best ways to ensure safety on our roads and fulfil our long-term goal of eliminating death and serious injury by 2050, is by changing road user behaviour.

"As road users we all have a personal responsibility to behave in a way that keeps ourselves and others safe. The sad reality is that if we do not change our own attitudes when we are using the roads, our death toll will continue to increase,” the minister declared.

Mr. O’Dowd provided the update in response to a Written Assembly Question tabled by Mrs. McLaughlin.

