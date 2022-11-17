The single carriageway road for long stretches en route to the AVIVA stadium in fact highlighted the urgent need for much better transport links between the Irish capital and the north west. We know of buses stuck behind tractors and even a horse and cart along the winding and busy A5.

The last Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd recently spoke in Derry of his commitment to seeing the A5 upgrade go ahead. The Dublin government for its part to has committed to upgrading the road from Aughnacloy to Dublin. Construction could start in early 2024, dependant on the findings of the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) and any subsequent legal challenges.

Just this week, meanwhile, a survey was launched to gauge support for a resumption of the air route between City of Derry Airport and Dublin airport – a key commitment of ‘New Decade, New Approach’.

Derry fans at the Aviva.

On top of this, Into The West have been consulting on re-introducing rail links for the north west which would open up so many possibilities. It is hoped the All Island Strategic Rail Review will reach that same conclusion when it reports back in the coming months.

All three major infrastructure projects are vital to our long term economic success. For too long people here have been left behind. This is not asking for anything special, just parity with what people across the rest of this island already have on their doorsteps.

Derry fans make their way to the Aviva stadium.