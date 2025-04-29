Otter feasts on an eel in Derry city centre close to the Peace Bridge
Citizens traversing the Peace Bridge in Derry city centre on Monday evening were treated to the sight of a pair of otters hunting in the River Foyle.
The animals were cavorting in the water close to the east bank when one managed to catch a large eel.
Rather than share the feast, a quick scrap ensued with the victor retiring to the riverside to enjoy the meal.
The madadh uisce – water dogs in Irish – are often seen in the river hunting for eel and fluke.
