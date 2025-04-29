Otter feasts on an eel in Derry city centre close to the Peace Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Citizens traversing the Peace Bridge in Derry city centre on Monday evening were treated to the sight of a pair of otters hunting in the River Foyle.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animals were cavorting in the water close to the east bank when one managed to catch a large eel.

Rather than share the feast, a quick scrap ensued with the victor retiring to the riverside to enjoy the meal.

The madadh uisce – water dogs in Irish – are often seen in the river hunting for eel and fluke.