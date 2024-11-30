‘Our Guildhall, Our Space’: Mayor of Derry & Strabane opens up Guildhall to young people

By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th Nov 2024, 09:47 BST
Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council Lilian Seenoi-Barr has opened up the historic Guildhall to young people as she hosted a special youth night celebration.

The ‘Our Guildhall, Our Space’ youth night saw young people gather in the Guildhall to enjoy live music and refreshments.

OUR GUILDHALL, OUR SPACE. . . .The turnout at Friday night's 'Our Guildhall, Our Space' 12-15 year-olds event at the city's Guildhall, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Some of the young people from Strabane pictured during Friday night's 'Our Guildhall, Our Space' event.

The Mayor pictured with some of the young people and parents at Friday night's 'Our Guildhall, Our Space' event.

OUR GUILDHALL, OUR SPACE. . . .The turnout at Friday night's 'Our Guildhall, Our Space' 16-20 year-olds event at the city's Guildhall, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

