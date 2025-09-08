Over 200 social homes approved for Waterside area of Derry

Derry City and Strabane District Council has approved a joint residential development in the Waterside, which could see over 200 social homes on the Corrody Road.

At September's Planning Committee meeting members approved an outline planning application for the demolition of existing buildings at 120 Corrody Road, to be replaced by a residential development for 86 dwellings.

Members also approved an outline application for a 120-dwelling social housing development, with open space, access, parking and landscaping, at an adjacent site at 70 Corrody Road.

Plans also include the widening of Corrody Road and extension of its footpath.

Officers recommended that the Committee refuse the applications, citing objections to the work needed to widen the Corrody Road for the developments, unsuitability of the site for housing, insufficient waste-water infrastructure at the sites, and potential anti-social behaviour.

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson successfully proposed that members overturn the officers’ recommendations and argued that the social housing need in the Waterside “can’t be overstated”.

He added: “I've got the utmost respect for our council officers, but [their recommendation] doesn't reflect what we're seeing on the ground.

“I wish we did have swathes of land and dozens of applications in the pipeline, but the reality is far from that.

“There are people languishing on social housing waiting lists that have no prospect of getting housed any time soon, and the pressure is imminent.

“Watershed is not unique to this across the city and district [or] right across the North, but the need is acute and it can't be overemphasized.”

“The road infrastructure is well-outdated and and it does pose a risk to existing users, and I would argue that improvements as part of this application bring along significant community benefits, taking aside the additional benefit of the social housing need.”

