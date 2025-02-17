Over 2000 fish killed in ‘significant fish’ kill in tributary of Foyle with dead frogs suggesting ‘highly potent pollutant’

Over 2,000 fish have been killed in a significant fish kill in the Glenmornan River, a tributary of the River Foyle near Strabane.

The Loughs Agency confirmed it is investigating a pollution incident at the river at Artigarvan, stating that it has resulted in ‘a significant fish kill’.

"The incident was first detected on Friday, February 14, when our Fishery Officers discovered large numbers of dead fish during a routine habitat survey in the area.

"The pollution source has been identified, with statutory samples taken and sent to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) to assess the impact on water quality.

File photograph of a brown trout. Over 2,000 fish including brown trout, salmon and eels have been killed in a significant fish kill in the Glenmornan River.

"Over 2,000 dead fish have been collected so far, including Atlantic Salmon, Brown Trout, European Eel, Lamprey, Flounder, Stickleback, and Stoneloach.

"Of particular concern is the loss of over 500 European Eels, a species already in sharp population decline. Additionally, the discovery of more than 20 dead frogs suggests the presence of a highly potent pollutant.

"All macroinvertebrate species appear to have been completely lost, highlighting the severe ecological impact,” a spokesperson said.

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh said: “More than 2,000 dead fish of varying species have already been collected from the river with the final toll expected to rise much further.

"The wider concern is of the lasting ecological damage that this devastating pollution will have on the river and its environs.

“I welcome the fact that The Loughs Agency has said that it has now identified the source of the pollution and that the NIEA is assessing its impact on water quality.

“This incident needs to be fully investigated whoever is responsible must be held accountable.

“The penalties imposed for incidents such as this should be as severe as the law allows. At times the fines are not a sufficient deterrent and do not match the damage being done to the environment.”

The Loughs Agency said: "Investigations will continue over the coming days, with total mortality figures expected to rise. Further updates will be issued as the situation develops. Anyone who discovers dead fish in the area is advised not to touch anything, and instead contact Loughs Agency directly on +44(0)2871342100 to arrange collection with a Fishery Officer.”