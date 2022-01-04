Over 3,900 new COVID-19 cases in Derry & Strabane in last 4 days

Between midnight on December 30 and midnight on Monday, January 3 (yesterday) 3,911 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The figures mean the COVID rate in the city and district has risen again and remains by far the highest in the north.

The newly released figures confirm that in the past week in Derry & Strabane there have been 6,737 positive COVID-19 cases, more than double the 3,315 cases recorded the previous week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid test.

Over 1,000 cases were in children and young people aged 0-19, while those aged 20-39 accounted for most cases (3,315).

In the cityside area (BT48) over the seven days to January 2 there were 3,434 cases in an area with a population of just over 60,000 people.

In the BT47 area, which has a slightly larger population, there were 2,584 cases over the same period.

Over 50,000 new positive cases have been recorded across the north within the past week.

193 people have been admitted to hospitals in the north with COVID in the past seven days, while 181 Covid patients have been discharged.

31 people with COVID are currently in Intensive Care units across the six counties.

A total of 20 people with COVID have died over the past week.