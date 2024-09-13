Over 66% of Foyle tributaries at ‘less than Good’ quality due mainly to nutrients and water flow pressures

More than two thirds of the rivers and tributaries flowing into the River Foyle have been assessed as at ‘less than Good’ status primarily due to nutrients and water flow pressures.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to the environment minister Andrew Muir who was asked by SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin whether he had engaged with the Northern Ireland Environment Agency on the scale and impact of all sources of pollution into the River Foyle.

Mr. Muir replied: “The River Foyle, as part of the wider Lough Foyle catchment, is subject to the same routine monitoring and assesement of water quality as all other waterbodies in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Reports of pollution are investigated by both the NIEA and the Loughs Agency with enforcement action undertaken in line with existing policy.

More than two thirds of the rivers and tributaries flowing into the River Foyle have been assessed as at ‘less than Good’ status primarily due to nutrients and water flow pressures.

"The most recent Water Framework Directive statistics show that more than two thirds of the river water bodies that flow into the River Foyle are at less than Good status. The drivers for status vary but are largely due to nutrient and hydromorphological pressures.”

Nutrient discharge refers to phosphorus and nitrogen finding its way into the watercourses that flow into the Foyle.

Hydromorphology relates to water flow and pressures can stem from abstraction, dams, mills, turbines, channels and landscaped banks and other manmade interventions and barriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A view of the Pennyburn flowing into the River Foyle

Mr. Muir said: “While this is disappointing I am aware that water quality across Northern Ireland is not what it should be. I am therefore pleased that the Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan has been approved and I am also pleased that as part of the draft Programme for Government for consultation, that the Executive has committed to publishing Northern Ireland’s first Environmental Improvement Plan (EIP) which lays out my commitment to improving water quality.

“The draft EIP contains the requirement to publish a third cycle River Basin Management Plan for the period 2021-2027 taking an integrated approach to the protection, improvement and sustainable use of the water environment.

"The River Basin Management Plan will contain a Programme of Measures setting out the actions required to protect and improve all water bodies and will require collective action across government, the public and private sectors and wider society.”