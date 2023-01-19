News you can trust since 1772
Over £100,000 funding approved for Derry & Strabane groups

Derry City and Strabane Council has secured over £100,000 in funding from the Department for Communities (DfC) Access and Inclusion programme.

By Gillian Anderson
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 5:07pm

The programme aims to promote a more inclusive society by enabling disabled people to participate more fully in arts, cultural and active recreation activities.

Members of the Business and Culture Committee welcomed the report brought before them which outlined the successful projects to receive the funding.

Sollus Centre, Bready Accessibility Improvements had a £26,964 grant approved by the moderation panel; Digital Visual and Audio Guided Tours for Cultural Venues – £27,000; Gasyard Heritage Capital Project – £27,000 and New Gate Arts & Culture Centre – Accessibility Improvements – £27,000.

Proposer: UUP Alderman Ryan mcCready.
Furthermore, the DfC moderation panel agreed to add the St Columb’s Park House Accessibility Improvements and Holywell Trust Accessibility Improvements projects to the second level contingency list for consideration should further funding become available.

Proposing the acceptance of the Letters of Offer associated with the business case submissions approved by DfC and in principle, the acceptance of the Letters of Offer associated with the business cases for St Columb’s Park House and Holywell Trust should they be issued by DfC subsequently, UUP Alderman Ryan McCready said: “Nothing gives me more pleasure than to hear of successful community-based applicants”.

Agreeing, SDLP councillor Rory Farrell added: “It’s fantastic news that council has secured over £100,000 in funding to make venues across the city and district more accessible for disabled people.”

Sinn Féin councillor Patricia Logue and UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said they also welcomed the success the various organisations had achieved.

Members unanimously approved the recommendations.

Gillian Anderson

Local Democracy Reporter

