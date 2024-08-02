Oxford United Stars FC join McDonald’s Strand Road for litter clean-up along Derry quay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Players from Oxford United Stars FC recently joined with the McDonald’s Strand Road restaurant in Derry for a litter clean-up along Quay Walkway on the Strand Road.

The event formed part of a McDonald’s campaign aimed at tackling litter in parks, on paths and along roadsides in towns and cities across Northern Ireland.

The ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign saw McDonald’s employees undertake more than 30 local litter clean-ups in parks and nature areas throughout the 30 days of June.

Led by the eight local franchisees across McDonald’s estate of 34 restaurants in Northern Ireland, they were supported by a range of local community groups, elected representatives and football clubs – including Oxford United Stars FC.

James McShane, Brendan Brown, Mark McGinty, Mark Whelan, Dylan Duncan, Tiernan O’Donaghue, Mairead Parke, Eimear Clarke and Eimhin McGill from McDonald’s Strand Road with Oxford United Stars FC coach Christy Moore and members from Oxford United Stars FC.

David Walker, Franchisee of the McDonald’s Strand Road restaurant, commented: “Our annual ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign reinforces McDonald’s strong commitment to tackling litter issues right across the UK and Ireland.

“Like our customers and stakeholders, we are always deeply disappointed to see people acting irresponsibly when it comes to littering. We want to play a leading role in sparking a change in behaviour towards what can only be described as a scourge on our environment.

“Across the UK and Ireland, our employees walk over 5,000 miles every week picking up all waste – our packaging and that of other retailers – by the sides of roads, in parks and on paths. This is further enhanced through proactive partnerships with local community groups, such as Oxford United Stars FC, to keep our area clean and litter free by carrying out regular litter picks.”

Anthony Doherty (Oxford United Stars FC), James McShane (McDonald's), Brendan Brown (McDonald’s), and Christy Moore (Oxford United Stars FC).

Christy Moore, coach at Oxford United Stars FC, welcomed the opportunity to partner with McDonald’s to tackle litter in Derry. He said: "We were delighted to be a part of the McDonald’s community litter pick up.

"Our members really enjoyed themselves and fully embraced the opportunity to give back to their community.

"We now hope to see more members/age groups involved, passing on the message during training and match days that everyone should be encouraged to pick up litter when they see it. Thanks to McDonald's for the opportunity."