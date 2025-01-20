Patrols to be stepped up amid scrambler anti-social behaviour concerns in Derry's parks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry and Strabane Council has confirmed that patrols are to be stepped up in public parks following concerns over scramblers being driven through them illegally.

A spokesperson for the Council said it was aware of ongoing issues with the use of scramblers in the park, and warned that the use of off-road vehicles in public spaces, including parks, ‘is strictly prohibited’.

The Council was responding to calls for increased patrols from the family of a local man whose memorial bench was damaged by someone on a scrambler earlier this month at Ballyarnett Country Park.

George Williamson was well known and well liked, and as a gifted and renowned runner he was a frequent visitor to the park and the surrounding area. In the final months of his life, with limited mobility, he visited the country park often. He passed away in December 2018.

Minor vandalism has caused damage to the bench over the years, with the family carrying out their own repairs, but recently there was one serious incident of anti-social behaviour which left the bench damaged.

His daughter Fiona said: "Around January 10 we became aware that someone driving a scrambler or quad crashed into the bench. A member of the public approached the driver about the damage they had caused but they were completely indifferent.”

The family said they were pleased that the bench has since been repaired somewhat but have called for increased patrols.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “The Ballyarnett Country Park is a much loved and utilised amenity for the local community and Council is disappointed that facilities and amenities within the Park have been damaged but has reiterated its commitment to doing what it can to discourage the use of scramblers through increased patrols by its wardens and additional signage.

“The Council will also continue to work with the PSNI, who are responsible for enforcement in relation to scramblers, to look at ways to reduce these issues at Ballyarnett and other parks across the Council area.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has been speaking with the Williamson family and engaging with the local community safety team and the local youth workers in Ballyarnett “regarding the ongoing issues with scramblers and quads and the fear and damage that they are causing within the community, including Ballyarnett Country Park”.

“I have also been in contact with council regarding how we can address this issue within the country park.

“Dog walkers have also approached me regarding their concerns in the country park and I would hope that again adults and parents who are hearing about these issues will be part of the solution in highlighting the dangers of these off-road vehicles,” Colr. Duffy added.

Frequent park users have previously raised concerns over anti-social behaviour at the park and a lack of facilities at the historic public park, which is accessed off Racecourse Road.

It is now almost 93 years since Amelia Earhart landed in Gallagher's field in Ballyarnett on May 21, 1932 after a 15 hour flight. In doing so, the world famous US aviator became the first woman ever to fly solo across the Atlantic. The site towards the top of Ballyarnett Country Park is marked merely by a cross on the ground.