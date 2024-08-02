Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derry’s SDLP Infrastructure spokesperson Mark H Durkan MLA has welcomed confirmation that safety works, including the implementation of a pedestrian crossing, at Creggan Hill will be completed by the end of August.

The improvements are being progressed in accordance with the findings of a traffic speed assessment secured following a request made in July 2021 to then Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon.

The Foyle MLA said that he was pleased to receive confirmation from DfI Roads that “safety improvements along this dangerous stretch of road will be completed before the beginning of the school year”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Durkan said: “Footfall in the area has increased significantly following the regeneration of Brooke Park and with Rosemount Primary School also nearby, the traffic along this main thoroughfare is consistent posing a danger to anyone crossing this busy road.

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan.

“Myself and others have worked alongside residents and school community to much needed traffic calming measures. Going forward, these changes which include a pedestrian crossing and dropped kerbs at the Marlborough and Helen Street Junction, will make crossing to and from Brooke Park much safer for everyone including young children, parents with pushchairs and wheelchair users.

“I look forward to the completion of this essential work which will greatly benefit pedestrians and road users alike.”

Residents who live close to Brooke Park have previously gathered on Creggan Hill to highlight some of the issues around Creggan Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The residents have repeatedly spoken of the difficulties they encounter trying to cross the road to get to Brooke Park and said that they would like to see speed calming measures and a safe crossing put in place.

Mark H Durkan at the junction.

The Department for Infrastructure said back in 2022 that they would carry out an updated review of the area, despite having completed an assessment in 2019.

One older resident said at that time: “I live on Malbrorough road and I can’t cross the road anymore because it’s too dangerous.”

Another elderly resident who lives on Creggan Road said at the time: “I had a fall recently and I’m very slow now. I just can’t cross the road at all because you don’t see the cars coming down and the minute I step out onto the road, a car comes and I have to go back in again."