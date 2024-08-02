Pedestrian crossing near Brooke Park play park at Creggan Hill within weeks - MLA
and live on Freeview channel 276
The improvements are being progressed in accordance with the findings of a traffic speed assessment secured following a request made in July 2021 to then Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon.
The Foyle MLA said that he was pleased to receive confirmation from DfI Roads that “safety improvements along this dangerous stretch of road will be completed before the beginning of the school year”.
Mr Durkan said: “Footfall in the area has increased significantly following the regeneration of Brooke Park and with Rosemount Primary School also nearby, the traffic along this main thoroughfare is consistent posing a danger to anyone crossing this busy road.
“Myself and others have worked alongside residents and school community to much needed traffic calming measures. Going forward, these changes which include a pedestrian crossing and dropped kerbs at the Marlborough and Helen Street Junction, will make crossing to and from Brooke Park much safer for everyone including young children, parents with pushchairs and wheelchair users.
“I look forward to the completion of this essential work which will greatly benefit pedestrians and road users alike.”
Residents who live close to Brooke Park have previously gathered on Creggan Hill to highlight some of the issues around Creggan Road.
The residents have repeatedly spoken of the difficulties they encounter trying to cross the road to get to Brooke Park and said that they would like to see speed calming measures and a safe crossing put in place.
The Department for Infrastructure said back in 2022 that they would carry out an updated review of the area, despite having completed an assessment in 2019.
One older resident said at that time: “I live on Malbrorough road and I can’t cross the road anymore because it’s too dangerous.”
Another elderly resident who lives on Creggan Road said at the time: “I had a fall recently and I’m very slow now. I just can’t cross the road at all because you don’t see the cars coming down and the minute I step out onto the road, a car comes and I have to go back in again."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.