The construction of the asphalt plant and all associated site development works at Gortnaskea, Burnfoot by Moyle Plant Ltd was granted permission, subject to conditions, by Donegal County Council on May 7, 2021.

This decision was then appealed to An Bord Pleanala, who has now informed those who submitted the appeal that it has refused permission for the development.

Outlining its reasons and considerations for the refusal, An Bord Pleanala said it is not satisfied, on the basis of the information provided with the planning application and the appeal, including the Natura Impact Statement and the addendum to it, that the proposed development would not adversely affect the integrity of European sites, including the Lough Swilly Special Area of Conservation, the Lough Swilly Special Protection Area and the Lough Foyle Special Protection Area.

The proposed development was at Gortnaskea, between Burnfoot and Muff.

It also added that, having regard to policies in the Donegal County Development Plan 2014 – 2018, it is considered that the development has not demonstrated a need to be located at this ‘specific rural site’ or that it would make a ‘significant contribution’ to the economy of the county. In this regard, it is considered the development would be contrary to development plan policies and contrary to proper planning and sustainable development of the area.