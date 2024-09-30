Planning application submitted for first iron-air battery storage project 'in Europe' south-west of Buncrana

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application for the first iron-air battery storage project in Europe at a location south-west of Buncrana has been submitted to Donegal County Council.

The proposed ‘Ballynahone Energy Storage,’ is FuturEnergy Ireland’s first battery storage project and, they said, the first of its kind in Europe.

FuturEnergy Ireland, a joint venture company between Coillte and ESB, said the project is designed to use iron-air battery technology capable OF discharging energy at its full power output for up to 100 hours when fully charged.

In a statement, it says: “This first small 10MW project will be capable of storing 1 gigawatt hour (GWh) of energy... while future projects in development will be capable of storing up to 8GWh.

A model of the battery storage project, Ballynahone Energy Storage. Picture. www.futurenergyireland.ie.

“The principle of operation is reversible rusting: while the battery is discharging, it breathes in oxygen from the air and converts iron metal to rust; while the battery is charging, the application of an electrical current converts the rust back to iron and the system breathes out oxygen. ​​

“This breakthrough technology has the potential to absorb enormous amounts of surplus Irish renewable energy during times of high output and provide the renewable power back into the Irish grid system when it is needed most: for example, during extended periods of extreme weather, grid outages or low renewable generation.

"The battery will also simultaneously relieve grid congestion issues faced by wind and solar projects, reducing the need for new overhead power lines.”

Paul Blount, Portfolio Director at FuturEnergy Ireland, said: “Ireland’s power sector decarbonisation targets are among the most ambitious of any country globally. If we are to realise these ambitions, it is not enough to simply keep building more wind and solar projects. We need new technologies with the ability to time-shift very large energy volumes at low cost if we are to fully decarbonise our power system in a manner that is affordable for consumers.

“Based on analysis completed by our team, we believe this technology has the potential to be a gamechanger for the Irish power system.”

The application, for 248 battery energy storage units in the form of metal shipping containers at Ballinahone (on Gransha Road, adjacent to Trillick substation) and further installations, is available to view at https://www.eplanning.ie/DonegalCC/AppFileRefDetails/2461497/0.

For project information, visit www.ballynahoneenergystorage.ie