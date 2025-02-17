Plans for 24 new social housing units in vacant lot in heart of Newbuildings

Lewispark Properties Ltd. has applied for permission to develop 24 new social housing units on a long vacant site in Newbuildings.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fresh application has been lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council seeking permission to build 15 apartments and nine houses on a site at the junction of Victoria Road and Duncastle Road in the village.

A planning statement, compiled by MKA Planning and submitted in support of the application, states: "The site has been vacant for years although it is believed that there was a dwelling here in the past. The site was also overgrown for years but all the poor quality scrubland has now been cleared from the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are residential dwellings to the north and east of the site, a public house to the west and open space to the south - with more residential dwellings beyond this open space."

An application to develop 24 social housing units on a vacant plot of land in Newbuildings has been submitted to the Council.

The development will include 15 apartments, including one wheelchair accessible apartment, seven terraced houses, and two wheelchair accessible houses.

The new dwellings will, the planning statement says, provide an alternative frontage onto Victoria Road with pedestrian-only acess, while cars will be able to enter the new development from the Duncastle Road.

The site, it adds, is in a mixed-use area, with commercial and residential properties located along the main road through the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This proposal will bring a vacant site back into use, and provide much needed social housing within Newbuildings. The proposal will help meet the social housing need in Newbuildings,” the planning statement concludes.