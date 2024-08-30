Plans for a new 50 metre wind turbine outside Artigarvan
The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal by Foyle View Farms Ltd.
It seeks permission to erect the turbine, with a 50 metre hub height and 52 metre rotor diameter, on lands approximately 290 metres east of 4 Keenaghan Road.
In an accompanying Planning Support Statement, agents Clyde Shanks said access to the turbine will be from Keenaghan Road via a new entrance close to an existing field gate.
The statement added: “The site is located within an agricultural field approximately 5.86 hectares in size bound by mature hedgerows to the north, south and west and a post and wire fence to the east.
“It is located approximately 2.2 kilometres south of the village of Artigarvan, approximately 3.1 kilometres southeast of the village of Ballymagorry and approximately 3.7 kilometres east of Strabane."
