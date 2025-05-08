Plans for new Gospel Hall for Plymouth Brethren Christian Church in Eglinton
A proposal for change of use from ‘an approved dwelling to a Gospel Hall, on lands situated between 104 and 106 Clooney Road, Eglinton’ has been newly-lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council.
A planning statement compiled by Lee Kennedy Planning and submitted in support of the application explains that the site ‘forms part of an extant planning approval for two infill dwellings’.
"The applicant, City of Londonderry Charitable Trust, Charity no. 107396, now seeks to proceed with the construction of one of the two approved dwellings and apply for the change of use of the second approved dwelling to a Gospel Hall, which is to be utilised by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, a Christian fellowship active in the local area,” the document states.
The new Gospel Hall, if approved, will facilitate Communion every Sunday morning, a weekly prayer Meeting, a Gospel Meeting approximately every two to three weeks and other occasional church services.
These activities will be ‘small in scale, typically attended only by local members, with no late-night activities’.
In conclusion, the document states: “This proposal seeks planning permission for a change of use from an approved dwelling to a modest Gospel Hall on a site where the principle of development has already been accepted by the Council.
"The use is proportionate to local needs, policy-compliant, and contributes to the well-being of a rural community without generating adverse impacts.”
