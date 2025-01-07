Plans submitted for 33 new homes in Claudy area of Derry
The recently submitted planning application seeks permission for a development, consisting of 16 two-storey houses, 16 apartments and one bungalow, in the village.
An accompanying Transport Assessment Form said the development will lie within a larger residential area located on vacant lands adjacent to Main Street.
“The site is located near main arterial routes, providing linkage to Derry and beyond.
“The increased transport impact on the surrounding road infrastructure will be minimal, given the volume of traffic that travels through the area each day.
“The site is located in an area containing mostly public sector housing, catering for concentrations of low income families.
“Access to the site is off Main Street which connects directly to the Glenshane Road, [which] is one of the main arterial routes heading into the City Centre.”
“Given the scale of the development no special traffic control measures would be warranted, therefore the risk of traffic accidents would be minimal.
“The increase in the level of noise will be minimal as this is a relatively small development.
“It is anticipated that there will be no detrimental impact on the surrounding townscape, landscape and natural and historic environment,” it is stated on the form.
Andrew Balfour,
Local Democracy Reporter.
