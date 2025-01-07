Plans submitted for 33 new homes in Claudy area of Derry

By Andy Balfour
Published 7th Jan 2025, 16:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans for a 33-home development in Claudy have been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The recently submitted planning application seeks permission for a development, consisting of 16 two-storey houses, 16 apartments and one bungalow, in the village.

An accompanying Transport Assessment Form said the development will lie within a larger residential area located on vacant lands adjacent to Main Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The site is located near main arterial routes, providing linkage to Derry and beyond.

Main Street in Claudy. (File picture Google Earth)Main Street in Claudy. (File picture Google Earth)
Main Street in Claudy. (File picture Google Earth)

“The increased transport impact on the surrounding road infrastructure will be minimal, given the volume of traffic that travels through the area each day.

“The site is located in an area containing mostly public sector housing, catering for concentrations of low income families.

“Access to the site is off Main Street which connects directly to the Glenshane Road, [which] is one of the main arterial routes heading into the City Centre.”

“Given the scale of the development no special traffic control measures would be warranted, therefore the risk of traffic accidents would be minimal.

“The increase in the level of noise will be minimal as this is a relatively small development.

“It is anticipated that there will be no detrimental impact on the surrounding townscape, landscape and natural and historic environment,” it is stated on the form.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.

Related topics:Strabane District CouncilDerry City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice