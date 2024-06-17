Plans to develop café and apartments on brownfield site in Derry city centre

By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Jun 2024, 13:30 BST
Plans to develop a café and apartments on a long derelict site in Carlisle Road have been submitted with Derry City & Strabane District Council.

The proposed development is located at numbers 23 to 29 Carlisle Road adjacent to Carlisle Road Methodist Church.

It will consist of 22 apartments and a ground floor café, according to a fresh planning application submitted this week.

The new apartment block, if it ultimately gets the green light, will be developed on a vacant brownfield site that formerly housed commercial premises.

