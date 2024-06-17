Plans to develop café and apartments on brownfield site in Derry city centre
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans to develop a café and apartments on a long derelict site in Carlisle Road have been submitted with Derry City & Strabane District Council.
The proposed development is located at numbers 23 to 29 Carlisle Road adjacent to Carlisle Road Methodist Church.
It will consist of 22 apartments and a ground floor café, according to a fresh planning application submitted this week.
The new apartment block, if it ultimately gets the green light, will be developed on a vacant brownfield site that formerly housed commercial premises.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.