Plans to develop café and apartments on brownfield site in Derry city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to develop a café and apartments on a long derelict site in Carlisle Road have been submitted with Derry City & Strabane District Council.

The proposed development is located at numbers 23 to 29 Carlisle Road adjacent to Carlisle Road Methodist Church.

It will consist of 22 apartments and a ground floor café, according to a fresh planning application submitted this week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...