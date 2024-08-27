Plans to repair historic Culmore Fort as public youth therapy and meeting space

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for repair work to Culmore Fort have been submitted to the Council.

Culmore Community Partnership is seeking listed building consent for works at the former garrison.

In an accompanying Design and Access Statement, agent Mark Hackett Architect said the proposal will allow Culmore Hub to ‘advance the repair and renewal of the fort for community use’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It has involved discussions with the Yacht Club regarding the possible renewal of their facilities in the future,” the statement added. “Both have engaged with The Honourable The Irish Society who own and lease the fort and grounds.

Culmore Fort

“The tower at Culmore point has been rebuilt and altered on at least three occasions.

“In its original form it was an O’Doherty fort from the early 1500s that had been partially abandoned and ruined.

“The timber structures and spaces within the tower have been slowly declining since the end of its use as a residence and the outer stabilisation work in the 1980s, and there is evidence of timber rot, general damp and layers of plaster and finishes in decline.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Culmore Point with the fort in the background.

The statement says there is no sensible use of the upper floors due to its small size and lack of facilities.

“The original stone stair remains very intact, but is dangerous for any public use due to its steep irregular rises.

“The proposal installs a new narrow two foot stair and upper gangway stair/ladder in timber to allow service access up the tower.

“[The tower] is intended to serve as a special meeting space for youth therapy and local history groups of around ten people, who will have walked from Culmore Hub at the top of the road.”